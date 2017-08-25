Endeavour replica: 'Two serious bids from Whitby'

The auctioneers selling the Endeavour replica, which is currently based in Stockton, have revealed that two “serious” bids have been launched from Whitby.

The chief auctioneer of Unique Auctions, in Lincoln, Terry Woodcock has revealed that interest has been shown from two Whitby buyers, along with suitors on Teesside and in Hartlepool.

And borough Cllr, Sandra Turner has said that Scarborough Council would be “very supportive to any local businesses looking to acquire the ship with the intention to relocate her to Whitby harbour.”

She added: “A local Whitby business who has shown interest in the Endeavour have already approached SBC. Council leader Cllr Bastiman was very supportive in arranging a meeting with the business owners himself and Cabinet members to discuss how SBC can offer support to accommodate a berth for the Endeavour should they be successful in the future.”

Originally built at a cost of £2.5 million, this incredible vessel complete with masts and rigging, will go under the hammer at 9am on Monday.

Mr Woodcock said: “This is a superb opportunity for someone to acquire a unique vessel with history, but it could also offer a lucrative business proposition to an investor or an exciting endeavour for someone with a pioneering spirit.”

The HM Endeavour is currently landlocked but could be transported into open water where it is capable of being towed. Steeped in history, the HM Endeavour is of immense interest, and currently houses a museum, catering facilities and also provides a unique facility for events, private functions; weddings, corporate and educational events; re-enactments; commercial filming, themed events, and for potential use as accommodation. Most of the interest has reportedly been from the tourism industry.