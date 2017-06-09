'Election result will make Brexit more difficult', says MP Robert Goodwill

The Conservative MP for Whitby and Scarborough has said that last night's shock election result will now make leaving the European Union more difficult, but added that he is still firmly behind Theresa May.

The snap election called by the Prime Minister did not deliver the Tory majority many had predicted, with the party falling short of the 326 seats required to make a majority government.

Labour's Eric Broadbent and Conservative's Robert Goodwill on stage for the count results at Scarborough Spa. Picture: Ceri Oakes.

Mr Goodwill said: "I think the result will make Brexit more difficult, it has sent out a signal that Mrs May hasn't got as widespread support as she hoped she had. But she is a good negotiator and a strong woman.

"The Conservatives need to be absolutely united behind Mrs May now. Any party that is seen as being divided is a party heading into opposition."

He added that the surge in support for Labour was, in his view, driven by policies that "weren't affordable."

Mr Goodwill drew comparisons between Labour's policies on tuition fees with the Liberal Democrats in 2010, and said he believes that they were used as a means to "tempt" voters into backing the party. On the leader Jeremy Corbyn he added: "There are many in the Labour party who have a disquiet towards his policies, there are still some big questions to ask around Mr Corbyn."

Re-elected Conservative MP, Robert Goodwill. Picture Ceri Oakes.

Speaking about the campaign locally, Mr Goodwill praised the other candidates and the voting public for their conduct, he said: "The campaign was run in the best traditions of democracy, there wasn't a bad word between the candidates."

Mr Goodwill emerged with 24,401 votes, a majority of 3,435, ahead of Labour candidate Eric Broadbent who came close with 20,966 votes.

Mrs May is now set to ask the Queen for permission to form a government in the wake of the disastrous result. As there was a hung parliament, with no party holding an absolute majority, Mrs May has said the Conservatives would offer "stability" as the largest party.

Jeremy Corbyn has called for the Prime Minister to resign and allow him to form a minority administration, declaring: "We are ready to serve this country."

Applause as Mr Goodwill was elected. Picture: Ceri Oakes.