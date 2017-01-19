Students greet education chief at big opening

Students from Scarborough’s new University Technical College were helping to greet the Education Secretary at the official opening today of the hi-tech college at Weaponness.

Justine Greening was being shown round by sponsors including North Yorkshire County Council and by GCHQ which has a Cyber Suite there.

Scarborough is one of six new Opportunity Areas that she announced last October to benefit from a share of £72 million funding to help children get the best start in life

The visit was also taking in visits to engineers Unison and to McCain Foods, Eastfield

She was joining 80 business people and other guests at a dinner prepared by Michelin star chef Andrew Pern, of the Star at Harome, with assistance from catering staff and students of Yorkshire Coast College, where he trained. The dinner is sponsored by HSBC bank, with Bookers providing food and SIV, managers of the Spa, providing catering equipment.

The Secretary of State was being joined by Lord Baker, of the Baker Dearing Trust which worked with Peter Wilkinson, chairman of the Scarborough Business Ambassadors’ group, to help start off the Scarborough UTC.

“We are extremely privileged that she has agreed to make the official opening,” Mr Wilkinson said. “We also look forward to Lord Baker’s return, and thank Yorkshire Coast College for its support.”

The career-based UTC is for students aged 14-18, with a full range of usual school subjects, plus robotics, technology and engineering expertise.

Rosti Automative, of Pickering, has joined the list of UTC sponsors.

It is part of a £47 million development combining Coventry University and a sports village at Weaponness.

The University of Hull is the lead education partner.

The UTC is also supported by international businesses such as McCain, Unison Ltd, Scarborough Borough Council, Castle, Dale Power Solutions, Deep Sea Electronics, Firmac, GCHQ, Plaxton (ADL), Schneider Electric Ltd, Severfield, SWC Trade Frames and York Potash.

The UTC offers the normal full range of academic school subjects and qualifications but also offers extra career-based opportunities in technology, engineering and science.

Peter Wilkinson, who initiated the UTC and chairs the Scarborough Business Ambassadors group, said: “We are delighted to have the Secretary of State for Education as the official opener ..... 2

Scarborough University Technical College offers young people a ‘dream ticket career-based education in 21st Century engineering

“On graduation at 18/19 years of age they will have the opportunity to become an engineering apprentice or continue to university.

“Almost 100 per cent of all UTC students are employed in industry,with 42 per cent of students graduating from university.

“The Scarborough UTC team and staff have excelled in their desire to open a Scarborough-based UTC which is a paradigm shift in career-based education both locally and regionally. In time it will attract investment to the town and provide the young talent we need to cope with that investment in business

“I’m so proud to be part of a great and rewarding team. “