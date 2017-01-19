Controlled explosions carried out on chemicals at Yorkshire schools

Over 40 schools in North and West Yorkshire have been visited by army bomb disposal experts after it was discovered they were storing a potentially hazardous chemical on their premises.

Controlled explosions had to be carried out at the schools - among them some of the region's top independents - and at the University of Hull's science labs after it was realised that many had stocks of dangerous 2.4 dinitrophenylhydrazine (DNPH).

The government's science advisory service advised educational establishments to check whether they had historic supplies of the chemical last autumn, and the last of the explosions took place in December. Some schools faced criticism after they failed to warn nearby residents that army teams would be attending the site.

The chemical can be used safely if stored correctly, but presents a burns hazard if left to dry out. It features on the A Level chemistry syllabus.

Schools which were visited by the Ministry of Defence included:

- Batley Grammar School

- Scarborough College (independent)

- Lightcliffe High School, Halifax

- Prince Henry's Grammar School, Otley

- All Saints Catholic High School, Huddersfield

- City of Leeds School

- Trinity Academy, Halifax

- Keighley University Academy

- Queen Ethelburga's College, York (independent)

- Samuel Lister Academy, Bingley

- Garforth Academy, Leeds

- Mirfield Grammar School

- Boston Spa Comprehensive School, Wetherby

- St John Fisher Catholic High School, Dewsbury

- Hanson School Academy, Bradford

- Morley Academy, Leeds

- Bruntcliffe High School, Leeds

- Parkside School, Bradford

- Pudsey Grangefield School, Leeds

- Dixons City Academy, Bradford

- Appleton Academy, Bradford

- Bradford Grammar School (independent)

- Allerton Grange School, Leeds

- Ryburn Valley School, Sowerby Bridge

- Tong High School, Bradford

- Goole Academy

- John Smeaton High School, Leeds

- Bellview Boys School, Bradford

- Hemsworth Community College, Pontefract

- Oasis Academy, Bradford

- Todmorden High School

- Hemsworth Community School, Pontefract

- Dixon Allerton Academy, Bradford

- Ashville College, Harrogate (independent)

- Sherburn High School, Elmet

- Bootham School, York (independent)

- Laisterdyke B & E College, Bradford

- Gateways School, Leeds (independent)

- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Wakefield (independent)

- Batley Girls' High School

- Carlton Bolling College, Bradford