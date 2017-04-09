Easter reopening date for newly-renovated chapel

A leaky, run-down old chapel in Rosedale East is now enjoying a new lease of life after businessman Edward Harpin stepped in to save it.

Ebenezer Methodist Chapel, which was letting in water through the windows, had been put up for sale in 2014.

But Mr Harpin, who owns the neighbouring Orange Tree relaxation centre, has had the building renovated and will use it for holding relaxation retreats and for self-catered group accommodation.

He has pledged to share the chapel space with the Methodist congregation for as long as they want to use it. For the foreseeable future, it will be host to the main Methodist celebrations throughout the year. Christmas, Easter and Harvest Festival.

Mr Harpin said: “So we thought it would be fitting for us to officially re-open the chapel at this year’s Easter Service. So on Easter Sunday – April 16 – there will be a little opening ceremony at 2pm with Ray, one of the oldest members of the congregation, cutting the ribbon.

This will be followed by an Easter service with the Rev Ruth Duck. From 3.30pm to 5.30pm, the church will open its doors for anyone who wants to have a look round at the new chapel space and the accommodation. Tea and cake will be served.

The building had previously been sold to Headlands school in Bridlington in the early 80s to be used as a field centre for their pupils. They continued to lease the main room to the chapel so people could continue to worship there.

Over the years, the school used the building less and it was falling into disrepair. The windows were so rotten that water was coming in and there was a bucket permanently collecting drips from the leaky roof.