Donkey bitten by dog on Scarborough beach

A donkey working on a popular Yorkshire beach has been attacked by an out-of-control dog.

The animal, named Eliza, suffered leg injuries when she was bitten on the sands at Scarborough at around 11.45am on Saturday.

Scarborough-based North Yorkshire Police wildlife crime officer Mike Crockford posted a picture of the donkey, whose leg is bandaged, on Twitter.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact them on 101 quoting NYP-07012016-0160.

It is a criminal offence to be in charge of an out-of-control dog in a public place.