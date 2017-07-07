‘Diverse’ Fylingdales Group holds 85th exhibition in Whitby

The Fylingdales Group of Artists – founded in 1925 – will be holding its 85th annual exhibition at Pannett Art Gallery in Whitby from now until July 23.

This diverse group of artists has a common passion for the Yorkshire landscape in its ever-changing moods.

Rosedale, North Yorkshire, by Colin Cook.

The exhibition consists of drawings, paintings and original prints, many of which depict the beauty of the Yorkshire coastline, featuring Whitby, Staithes and further afield.

The group was formed in Robin Hood’s Bay in 1925 and has held an annual exhibition throughout the last century except during hostilities during the Second World War.

The artists meet as a group formally once a year after the annual exhibition.

Secretary Michael Atkins said: “A glance at our list of members will show that we are scattered over a large area.

“It is quite a measure of strength of the group that members are prepared to travel quite long distances to attend our Annual General Meeting.

“The main bond between us is a love of Yorkshire, its coastline and of painting.

At each annual exhibition the group asks an ‘invited artist’ to exhibit alongside the members.

This year’s is Geoff Hewitt from Hull.

A preview evening took place at Pannett Art Gallery refcently to give people an early taste of the exhibition.

The gallery in Whitby has an interesting and varied programme of events lined up for this calendar year.

It currently looks like this, although may be subject to change:

l Fylingdales Group of Artists, now to July 23.

l Curating space (Painting Exhibition), July 25 to September 3.

l Northern Connection 2 (Leeds Fine Artists), September 5 to October 8.

l Gifted (craft exhibition) October 10 to November 19.

l Permanent collection November 24 to Spring 2018.

Would you like your permanent or temporary exhibition covering in the Whitby Gazette’s weekly exhibition of the week feature?

Email duncan.atkins@jpress.co.uk or call 01947 829910.