'Disgraceful' state of paving slabs in town revealed

A survey conducted by Whitby Civic Society has revealed the shocking extent of damage to paving stones within the town centre.

George Dawson, of the society, appeared at the town council’s last full meeting to express his dismay at the state of what he called the “disgraceful condition” of the surfaces.

The state of paving slabs in Whitby. Picture: Ceri Oakes.



A list was presented by the society, showing a phenomenal 122 slabs are missing, 66 have large patches, 140 are cracked, with 708 also patched.



The review carried out in March analysed the central streets on the West Cliff, namely Baxtergate, Golden Lion Bank, Wellington Street, St Hilda’s Catholic Church/Victoria Square and Dock End.



He said: “We are most aware and most grateful for the many attempts by the town council and by individual councillors to raise and rectify these issues.”



The society is now calling for action to tackle the condition of the slabs and has contacted the county council asking what they propose to do to improve the situation.

The Gazette reported recently that Baxtergate is due to undergo improvement works in the New Year.



Cllr Joe Plant said the planned repairs will follow gas works due on the street around the same time.



He said: “I thought it was a good idea to get Baxtergate re-surfaced.



“It is starting to look a bit tired.



“As soon as the gas works have finished we will be going in to carry out the work to save doing it twice.”



It is not yet clear if action will be taken to address the condition of cracked and damaged slabs on the other streets under question.



Mr Dawson said that the society would like any proposed plans in the future to go before the public and the town council.