Dip dip hooray - brave bathers to tackle icy seas

When the weather outside is frightful, does a dip in the sea sound delightful?

It has become a tradition in Whitby for brave bathers to take on a freezing cold dip on Boxing Day morning - all in aid of charity.

Last year saw more than £9,000 raised, with organisers hoping to raise even more this time round for local causes.

The event kicks off at 10am, with registration and fancy-dress judging taking place at the Bandstand, followed by a casual jog into the sea.

The fun and frantic event has been running over the last 45 years, seeing numbers soar from a handful of locals to more than 150 eager individuals travelling from far and wide, desperate to tackle the wintery waves.

From the funds raised, 80% is donated to the charity of the dipper’s choice and the remaining 20% goes towards helping charities that are supported by Whitby Lions each year.

A spokesperson for Whitby Lions said: “The Boxing Day has become a traditional family friendly event with many families meeting up after Christmas Day to spending a lovely Boxing Day morning together. After all, what better way to cure your late festive blues than participating in the fun and friendly charity event in aid of a charity close to your heart and Whitby Lions which support many local community charities and good causes?”

Registration forms are available from The Whitby Pet Shop, 15 Station Square or you can contact Chris or Brian Harrison on 01947 897249 for further details.