Cyclists brave torrential rain on 200-mile challenge

Five cyclists battled torrential rain and hailstorms across the North York Moors as they embarked on a 200-mile journey in 24 hours while climbing more 7,000 feet.

The bikers were raising money for Cancer Research UK.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Sherwood Forest, the ride started from Robin Hood’s Bay and ended in Nottingham.

The riders were visited by Rotary Club of Whitby and District members who gave them a donation of £50.

Rotarian Laura Harmer, who was one of the five riders, said: “I would like to thank all those that took part in the ride, everyone that turned out to meet the riders from the start until the finish of the ride, and the people who made donations.”