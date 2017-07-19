Cyclist Rob ready to take on 95-mile ride for charity

A cyclist is aiming to raise more than £1,000 for a Whitby charity which offers free counselling support for youngsters.

Robert Wilson, 53, of Birch Terrace in Sleights will get on his bike on Saturday July 22 and cycle 95 miles to help Whitby Underground, a not-for-profit group offering free counselling for people from 11 to 25.

Robert, 53, took up cycling two-and-a-half years ago and got chatting to a friend Maria Keys, the lead counsellor for Whitby Underground, who asked how it was going and if he would consider doing a sponsored ride for them.

His route will take him from Sleights to Scarborough, Malton, Pickering, back to Scarborough and over the moors road to Sleights.

Speaking about the service, Maria said: “You might not think this kind of thing happens in Whitby, but sadly it does and it could be happening to you, your children, your grandchild, a family member or a neighbour.

“The young people we come in contact with are amazing, resourceful and brave, but they are also vulnerable, and often lonely, sad, angry and scared.

“We are totally committed to helping them overcome their struggles.”

Whitby Underground provides an independent, confidential service, seeing young people at Caedmon College Whitby, Eskdale School, and at Church House Centre on Flowergate.

On a daily basis, counsellors see young people struggling with many issues and problems and last year supported more than 200 young people living in Whitby and the surrounding villages.