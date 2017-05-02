Customers give five stars to homebuilder

Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, which has the Phoenix Park development in Whitby, has been awarded a maximum five star rating in the

new Home Builders Federation customer satisfaction survey 2017.

The new nationwide survey lists the UK’s best housebuilders according to those that have the highest customer recommendation scores.

For Barratt Homes to be rated as five star means that more than 90% of its customers say they would recommend its homes to a friend.

It also means that Barratt Homes now becomes the only major national housebuilder to be accredited as a five star builder for eight years in a row.

The HBF survey is one of the largest customer surveys of its type, with more than 50,000 customers taking part in it. It gives customers an independent quality rating of the new homes being built across the country, with the star rating a handy guide for customers to see which housebuilders have the highest recommendation scores.

Stewart Baseley, Executive Chairman of the Home Builders Federation, said: “The Customer Satisfaction and Star Rating Scheme is an accepted, robust and independently assessed measure of customer service. Achieving the highest levels of satisfaction is a huge challenge that requires commitment from everyone in an organisation from top to bottom. To do so while increasing output, as Barratt has done, to help address our acute housing shortage, is especially commendable.”

Site managers working for Barratt Group won 79 awards for quality workmanship in the 2016 NHBC Pride in the Job Awards.