Cue up for 48-hour pool marathon

A Whitby man is to hold a 48-hour pool marathon to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

The event, organised by Gareth Ludlam, is on from August 4 to 6 at the Stakesby Arms pub in Whitby.

A family quiz will take place on the Friday evening (Aug 4) from 6pm followed by entertainment from James Wales, while on the Saturday there is a cake stall, tombola and family games, followed by music from DJ Vinyl Frontier and a raffle on the Sunday, to be drawn at 5pm with prizes donated from local businesses.

Gareth said: “I have known a few people and a close friend to be directly affected by this, it’s something I said I would do when I found out about my friend.

“I’m doing a 48 hour challenge instead of a 24 hour challenge that I previously did as I wanted to raise more money this time.”

Gareth thanks to Tracey at the Stakesby Arms, Tony and Mandy at Sky Scaffolding for their donation, Sarah and Lisa at Forever to Hold, James Wales and Neil Collis (DJ Vinyl Frontier).