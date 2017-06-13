Crowd trouble spoils Whitby Town's cup final triumph

A statement from Whitby Town FC has slammed the behaviour of a “small group of youths” whose actions put a stain on the Blues' cup final triumph.

The occasion, held at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium, was supposed to be a night of celebration, but has been tainted by the group who caused £300 worth of damage.

The statement, said: “The club had approximately 1,000 supporters at the Riverside but unfortunately the occasion was marred by the behaviour of a small group of Whitby youths.

"Setting off a smoke bomb is a criminal offence and if found guilty the culprit will have a criminal record. No doubt Middlesbrough will have CCTV.

“In addition, the Middlesbrough staff had to clean the stand because some of the group had used it as a toilet.

“All of this behaviour is unacceptable and not only tarnishes the image of the club but also Whitby itself.”

It is believed that the same group of youths also caused £500 of damage previously in a match held at Bridlington's Queensgate stadium.

The night itself saw a fantastic result for Whitby. The blues ran out 3-1 winners over Pickering Town, thanks to a show of six-yard class from Mikey Roberts, who netted twice.

They lifted the North Riding Senior Cup for the seventh time in their history, as almost 1,500 fans from both sides watched on.

