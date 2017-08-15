Woman grabbed by hair during Jess Glynne gig in Scarborough

A woman at a Jess Glynne concert in Scarborough was grabbed by the hair by another gig-goer while queuing for the toilets with her friends, police said today.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information relating to the fight during the gig by the singer/songwriter at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre on August 11.

Jess Glynne performing in Scarborough on Friday

The attack took place at the toilet block located towards the rear of the theatre just before 10pm.

A woman was waiting in the queue for the toilet with her friends, when a suspect approached her group and grabbed the victim by her hair "after some form of altercation had taken place".

Security attended the area and the suspect was ejected from the theatre, police said.

A police spokesman said: "We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for anyone that may have filmed the incident on their mobile phones or has witnessed it first hand. Both the suspect and the victim were white women with blonde hair past their shoulders."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jack Waterton or email jack.waterton294@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

To remain anonymous, pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12170142595.