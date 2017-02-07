Speed cameras: where to spot them

Below are the enforcement locations for North Yorkshire Police’s mobile safety cameras for this week
The safety cameras are now more visible than ever before with each of the vehicles bearing the same hi-vis livery as North Yorkshire Police’s marked vehicle fleet.
All safety camera locations are published on the force website along with an explanation of the various route types.
Members of the public can also view the results of the safety camera enforcement activity on the force website.
The mobile safety cameras will be in operation at the following sites at various times over the coming week. Cameras will not be in use all day, every day. The locations were accurate when this news release was produced.
Due to operating constraints, our mobile safety camera locations may change without prior warning.
The cameras operate at three difference types of site, these are:
• Exceptional sites which are identified through the speed management protocol as being of community concern.
• Motorcycle routes - route used by motorcycles that have a high incidence of collisions and antisocial behaviour.
• Killed or seriously injured - sites where people have been killed or seriously injured and where excess or inappropriate speed has been deemed to be a factor.
Current sites A61 Thirsk-Ripon-Harrogate
B6265 Green Hammerton-Ripon
A19 York-Thirsk
A19 Thirsk-Crathorne
A168 Kirk Deighton-Dishforth
A168 Dishforth-Northallerton
A6108 Ripon-Scotch Corner
A66 Scotch Corner To Force Boundary Scotton Road-Catterick Leeming Lane, Catterick
B6268 Masham Road Bedale
B6265 Ripon-Skipton A59 Harrogate-Skipton
A65 Skipton-Ingleton A684 Ellerbeck-Leyburn
A684 Leyburn-Garsdale Head A658 Knaresboruogh-County Border
B6165 Knaresborough- Pately Bridge
B6479 Settle-Ribblehead
A6055 Minskip-Knaresborough
A59 York-Harrogate
A64 Leeds-York
A64 York-Malton
A19 Balne Moor-York
B1222 Fulford-South Milford Border A1041 Selby-Snaith
A1036 York Central
A162 Barkston Ash
B1217 Saxton Church Lane, Wheldrake Millfield Lane, Poppleton Stillingfleet Mine Sherburn By Pass Skipwth Road, Escrick Strensall Road, York
A63 Selby By Pass
A63 Cliffe Selby
A64 Malton-Scarborough
B1257 Malton-Helmsley
B1257 Helmsley-Stokesley
A170 Scarborough-Pickering
A170 Pickering-Thirsk
A171 Scarborough-Scaling Dam
A174 Whitby-Cleveland Border
A165 Reighton By Pass
B4127 Queen Margarets Road Scarborough
A169 Lockton High Moor (Fylingdales) Valley Road, Scarborough
Almost Done!
Registering with Whitby Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.