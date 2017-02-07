Speed cameras: where to spot them

Below are the enforcement locations for North Yorkshire Police’s mobile safety cameras for this week

The safety cameras are now more visible than ever before with each of the vehicles bearing the same hi-vis livery as North Yorkshire Police’s marked vehicle fleet.

All safety camera locations are published on the force website along with an explanation of the various route types.

Members of the public can also view the results of the safety camera enforcement activity on the force website.

The mobile safety cameras will be in operation at the following sites at various times over the coming week. Cameras will not be in use all day, every day. The locations were accurate when this news release was produced.

Due to operating constraints, our mobile safety camera locations may change without prior warning.

The cameras operate at three difference types of site, these are:

• Exceptional sites which are identified through the speed management protocol as being of community concern.

• Motorcycle routes - route used by motorcycles that have a high incidence of collisions and antisocial behaviour.

• Killed or seriously injured - sites where people have been killed or seriously injured and where excess or inappropriate speed has been deemed to be a factor.

Current sites A61 Thirsk-Ripon-Harrogate

B6265 Green Hammerton-Ripon

A19 York-Thirsk

A19 Thirsk-Crathorne

A168 Kirk Deighton-Dishforth

A168 Dishforth-Northallerton

A6108 Ripon-Scotch Corner

A66 Scotch Corner To Force Boundary Scotton Road-Catterick Leeming Lane, Catterick

B6268 Masham Road Bedale

B6265 Ripon-Skipton A59 Harrogate-Skipton

A65 Skipton-Ingleton A684 Ellerbeck-Leyburn

A684 Leyburn-Garsdale Head A658 Knaresboruogh-County Border

B6165 Knaresborough- Pately Bridge

B6479 Settle-Ribblehead

A6055 Minskip-Knaresborough

A59 York-Harrogate

A64 Leeds-York

A64 York-Malton

A19 Balne Moor-York

B1222 Fulford-South Milford Border A1041 Selby-Snaith

A1036 York Central

A162 Barkston Ash

B1217 Saxton Church Lane, Wheldrake Millfield Lane, Poppleton Stillingfleet Mine Sherburn By Pass Skipwth Road, Escrick Strensall Road, York

A63 Selby By Pass

A63 Cliffe Selby

A64 Malton-Scarborough

B1257 Malton-Helmsley

B1257 Helmsley-Stokesley

A170 Scarborough-Pickering

A170 Pickering-Thirsk

A171 Scarborough-Scaling Dam

A174 Whitby-Cleveland Border

A165 Reighton By Pass

B4127 Queen Margarets Road Scarborough

A169 Lockton High Moor (Fylingdales) Valley Road, Scarborough

