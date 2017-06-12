Police want to reunite these stolen tools with their owners.

Police are looking for the owners of suspected stolen power tools that were recovered following arrests in Whitby.

A number of work vans were broken into in the Bridlington, Scarborough and Whitby areas overnight on Saturday April 22 to Sunday April 23.

Some of suspected stolen tools recovered by police

Police later stopped a van in Whitby that contained a large number of power tools.

Most of the tools were identified from previously reported crimes, but there are some which police believe were stolen, but not reported.

Five men from the West Yorkshire area were arrested in connection with the thefts and remain under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone recognising the tools is asked to contact Investigator 4463 Rob Henderson at the Scarborough Investigation Hub.

North Yorkshire Police is looking for the owner of these tools

Call 101 and select option 2, or 01609 643421. Quote reference 12170069010.