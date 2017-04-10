Police seek witnesses to roadside altercation between man and woman in Great Ayton

A woman was assaulted after she became involved in a roadside altercation with man in Great Ayton.

North Yorkshire Police today released details of the incident as they appealed for witnesses.

The woman and man had got out of their vehicles on Guisborough Road, close to the junction with Newton Road.

They argued in view of other motorists passing along the road at around 8.10am on Monday, March 27.

One female motorist stopped to come to the aid of the woman, who had been assaulted.

Now police want to hear from anyone who saw the incident or was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Michael Wilson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12170051330 when passing on information.