Police release CCTV of man in Whitby after concerns were raised for his safety

Police want to know a man seen walking on West Pier in the early hours of Tuesday is "safe and well."

The man was seen by fishermen at 3.45am walking to the end of the pier. He then climbed down a ladder onto the lower concrete section.

After 20 minutes the fishermen grew concerned and went to look for him but there was no sign of him.

It is believed he climbed up one of the pier’s external access ladders.

A man fitting his description was then spotted on CCTV walking onto Pier Road, The Swing Bridge and then Church Street.

Police made a direct appeal to the man today asking him to get in touch.

Anyone else with information is asked to ring 101.