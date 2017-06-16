Police in North Yorkshire arrest five suspected drink and drug drivers in one night

Officers made five arrests for drink or drug driving in one night as North Yorkshire Police's summer operation reached the halfway point.

The arrests were made right across the region from Scarborough to Skipton between 5.15pm on Wednesday and 9.40am yesterday.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving and two for suspected drug driving.

Nearly one in five of those arrested until today have been in excess of three times the legal limit of 35ug per 100ml of breath.

Speaking about the progress of Operation Attention, Sergeant Andy Morton said: “We have reached the halfway point of this summer’s operation and so far, everything indicates towards the fact we are going to see the alarming trend of drivers being multiple times the legal limit continuing throughout this year’s campaign.

“We’re not talking about people being a few micrograms over the limit. Of the arrests we have made, 55 per cent are drivers who are at least double the legal limit, with the highest reading so far being provided by a 36-year-old man from Leeds who blew 136ug – just under four times the limit.

“With good weather forecast for the weekend, I’m sure we will unfortunately see more instances of people not listening to the warnings and heading out for a few drinks, or taking drugs and sadly getting behind the wheel.

“As ever, North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group will be patrolling the regions roads and will be alert to the tell-tale signs of drink or drug driving. Those drivers who continue to put themselves and others at risk – please consider yourself warned. We are equipped to locate and arrest you and we will prosecute you.”