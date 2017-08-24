LATEST: Man comes forward after fears for his safety in Whitby

North Yorkshire Police say that a man they were looking for after reports he was in the sea has come forward safe and well.

At 3.45am on Tuesday, two fishermen reported concerns for a man who had walked to the end of the West Pier, climbed down a ladder onto the lower concrete section of the Pier. After around 20 minutes, the concerned fishermen went down to find the man but there was no sign of him.

It was thought he had climbed up one of the pier’s external access ladders. A man fitting his description was seen on CCTV walking onto Pier Road, over the Swing Bridge and then onto Church Street.

This week police had been appealing for the man in the images to come forward and this morning confirmed they had located the man safe and well.