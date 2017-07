Detectives investigating an assault which left a teenage boy in critical condition in hospital have launched a new appeal for information.

The 15-year-old suffered serious head injuries in an assault at a party in Swainby, near Stokesley, on Friday evening.

Officers want to hear from anyone who went to the party or saw an altercation involving youngsters aged around 14 to 15.

Two people have been arrested and released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Call 101.