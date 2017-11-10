Fraudsters posing as HMRC officials target residents in North Yorkshire

Police are urging people to be on their guard after reports of telephone fraudsters posing as government officials.

North Yorkshire Police said it had received two separate reports of attempted fraud in the Selby area yesterday.

On both occasions, a man called from a mobile phone and claimed to be from Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

PC Dave White, of the Safer Selby Hub, said: “He told the homeowners they owed money and if they did not pay up, an arrest warrant would be issued.

“Thankfully, the homeowners became suspicious and reported the matter to the police.

“The incidents are being investigated and it is believed other similar calls may have been received around the county.”

Anyone who receives a suspect call or who wants crime prevention advice can call police on 101.

The force has also issued the following advice about telephone fraud:

Always make sure the person who has called you is genuine.

Never give personal or financial details over the telephone without checking the caller is genuine and you have gone through security checks.

Just because someone has called you do not mean you have to speak to them - you can call back in your own time when you have checked their security details.

Don’t call back unknown telephone numbers.

Hang up on suspicious callers and wait 30 minutes for the line to clear.

Make a list of the important telephone numbers you need so that you can call back and check the call is genuine.