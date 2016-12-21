CCTV appeal: Whitby toy shop thief stole Lego... then went back for bigger set

Police have issued CCTV images as part of their investigation into a serial Lego thief.

A woman went into Andersons toy shop in Whitby on December 10 and left with a Lego box set worth £10, making no attempt to pay for it.

She returned to the shop on Bridge Street six day later, and this time tried to steal a larger set of Lego worth £25.

North Yorkshire Police today issued CCTV stills from December 10 and 16 which feature a woman who they would like to trace.

A spokesman said: "She may have important information that could assist the investigation."

Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Robert Higgs or Whitby Police.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12160226052 in connection with this appeal.