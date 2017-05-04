CCTV appeal: Ted Baker purse was stolen in Whitby branch of Subway

Police in Whitby are asking for the public's help to identify a woman seen on CCTV following the theft of a purse.

It happened at Subway in New Quay Road on April 17 when a woman inadvertently left her Ted Baker purse on a table inside the restaurant.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Another customer came into Subway, picked up the purse and put it in her bag. The purse has not been handed in as lost property."

Anyone who can help identify the woman in the images is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Marie Williams.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12170065764 when passing on information.