Conductors set to strike on day Tour comes to Whitby

The planned one day rail strike by conductors unhappy about possible one man operation of trains is going ahead on Friday.

The announcement is set to cause disruptions, with some road closures set to be in place for the Tour de Yorkshire.



Northern Railway say there will be a reduction in all services but have assured passengers that the morning and afternoon school trains between Middlesbrough and Whitby will run as usual, with arrivals in Whitby at 08.37 and 15.36, and departures at 08.45 and 16.00.



Northern Railway has said that 55 routes will still be covered by train or replacement bus services, including the Middlesbrough to Whitby route.



Sharon Keith, Regional Director for the West Region said: “To keep as many people on the move as possible, we are targeting available trains on our busiest routes and at peak times.



“The majority of trains will run between 7am and 7pm, with rail replacement buses on some routes where we are unable to run trains.



“Customers need to plan carefully as services will start to wind down from late afternoon.



“To support day one of the Tour de Yorkshire, where possible, we are adding carriages to the services we are able to operate around Middlesbrough, Whitby and Bridlington.



“Northern customers will also be able to use their rail tickets on Arriva Bus services, including Yorkshire Tiger, on April 28 for journeys they would otherwise have made by rail.”



Revised timetables and supporting information can be found at: northernrailway.co.uk/industrialaction.



As a reduced service will be in operation, all services are expected to be busy.



Customers are advised to give themselves more time to travel and to consider whether their journey is necessary.



You can also visit the frequently asked questions page about the strike on the Northern Rail website via the following link: https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/industrial-action#industrial-action-faq