Concerns raised over mud coming from Whitby housing build

Concerned residents living on the edge of town have expressed unease at the volume of mud coming from the housing build next to Sneaton Castle.

Despite the contractors, Kier Group, hiring a road sweeper in a bid to minimise the mess, some have claimed this is doing little to alleviate the issue.



Nick Wilson, who lives nearby, said he worries the extent of mud might cause an accident: “I have witnessed cars sliding on the road in this area and I foresee an accident sooner or later.



“In addition to the road being a mess, the pavement alongside the road is also filthy.”



He added: “Many years ago I worked in a quarry and any vehicles that left the site had to go through a ‘wheel wash unit’ before reaching the public highway.



“These units are readily available to hire and I am surprised that this issue seems to have been overlooked.”



Responding to the concerns from residents, a Kier spokesman told the Whitby Gazette: “Our priority during these works is to keep disruption to the local area minimal.



“As part of the development programme we have had a road brush on site every day since the end of May cleaning the roads leading in to and surrounding the site.



“We continue to monitor the situation with the North Yorkshire County Council’s Highways department and will adapt our cleaning programme accordingly.”



Castle Road, where some of the mud has been seen, is a popular route into town, particularly in the summer months, when tourists flock to Whitby.