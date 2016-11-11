Community spirit in full force in bonfire

Whitby’s Community Bonfire and firework display went with a good loud bang.

A few thousand turned up last Thursday to view the impressive display put on by Whitby Rugby Club.

Spectacular fireworks at Whitby Rugby Club bonfire. picture by Bev Cappleman.

Organisers say the bonfire was made better by the donation of an old abandoned coble by a local farmer.

The local community spirit was in full force with Fusco Ltd, Java and Radfords providing food stations as well as Whitby cubs lighting the place up with glow sticks.

The kids’ rides passed the time too. The idea was set up for a five-minute quiet display for the very small children of the town, then followed by Frontier Fireworks’ excellent very loud display, which drew a round of applause from the packed crowd.

Pete Stentiford, the main organiser, said: “The event could not have been put on if local businesses did not support it.

“Our main contributor is the Co-op, making sure every child comes free, Astin’s property group for their support and Arriva for the park ride service from Sainsbury’s.

“There is a whole host of sponsors to help the event too – Arundel House, Whitby Goth Week, Lockers Fish, Botham, Wetherspoons, Jewson, Vinyl Signs, Honeyz, Kristy’s, Humble Pie and the brilliant Tracy Dryden at Agars.

“The club would also like to thank the staff and the players who built the bonfire, stewards and Matt Coomber from Yorwaste, who took time off work to help the event happen.

“A huge thank you goes to the local people – without you all coming and supporting the event it could not happen.

“See you all next year.”

The community bonfires were resurrected last year by the rugby club, after almost 20 years without such a display in the town.