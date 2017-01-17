Column: A great year for WHISH – and 2017 looks even better!

January is often a time for reflecting on the past year and making plans for the next. At WHISH we have a lot to be grateful for in 2016.

The local community has been brilliant in supporting WHISH, with fundraising, donated items, and their time. So we raise an imaginary glass to all you members of the public that helped us– the Boxing Day dippers and the sponsored walkers, the Dalesmen and the Spirits of the 40s gang,the dancers and the Am Drams, the WIs and the Lions, Sainsbury’s shoppers and raffle ticket buyers.

Within WHISH we salute the toy tidiers, and the washer-uppers, the Saturday Club Play-doh and pool players, and the ladies with “tombola ticket folders fingers”, the bucket shakers and calendar sellers. Overseeing all of the activities – the trustees and the committees.

Thank you for turning up every month and planning our progression and making things happen. Most of all – the gang of mums, who started off WHISH eight years ago, and are still involved, especially our chair of trustees, Vicky Millson, who has seen her dreams of an established and dynamic organisation for children with hidden impairments become a reality.

Because of the hard work of our increasing number of volunteers, we have been able to support more children with impairments and disabilities than ever, at a wider range of activities. In 2017 we are increasing our support for parents and carers, with IT and craft sessions at our Hub on The Ropery.

We have had major support from the local Stronger Communities Fund and some national charities and trusts– and we have a new Sensory Room. This will be available for use by individuals and groups, children and adults from our local community from February.