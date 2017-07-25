Coastguard issues warning to wave dodgers

Whitby Coastguard has urged people not to get too close to heavy seas after people were spotted in danger in Sandsend last night.

The crew were called out shortly before 6pm as numerous people had been spotted dangerously close to overtopping waves in the area surrounding the road, slipway and car park at the bottom of Lythe Bank.

The RNLI Lifeguards based at Sandsend had already moved on some of the people, but further groups had gathered and placed themselves at risk.

Coastguards moved members of the public back away from the danger and remained on scene to monitor the situation and ensure the public remained safe.

At 7.30pm the tide had receded and waves were no longer overtopping so the team was stood down.

A spokesman said: "We urge members of the public to remain at a safe distance during heavy seas and wave overtopping. Please do not underestimate the power of the sea. Further advice on safety at the Coast can be found at www.gov.uk/coastalsafety."

Call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if you’re in trouble or you see someone in danger on the coast.