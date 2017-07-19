Coastguard and RNLI perform dog rescue in Whitby

Whitby Coastguard and RNLI crews worked together last night to rescue a dog in trouble in the water near to Whitby's East Pier.

The inshore lifeboat was launched at 5.50pm after it was reported that there was a dog struggling in the water.

Whitby RNLI and Coastguard crews helped to rescue a dog in trouble in the harbour. Picture: Ceri Oakes/RNLI

The volunteer crew located the dog which then climbed onto the bottom platform of the East Pier which is not accessible from land.

The dog was retrieved from the water and taken in the lifeboat to the bandstand where it was reunited with its owner.

Lifeboat mechanic and helm George Clemitshaw said: "The RNLI is a charity that saves lives at sea, and that means also preventing lives from being at risk. It is quite common for owners to enter the water after their dogs, so its always a good idea to call the RNLI who can rescue the dog quickly and safely."

The local coastguard team were also in attendance and provided a lookout for the dog from the piers.

An RNLI spokesman said: "We would like to remind people to keep their dogs on a lead near deep water and to always call us rather than attempting a rescue themselves should a dog be in difficulty."

If you see anyone in potential danger, any incident or emergency on the coast, call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard.