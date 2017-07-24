Coastguard and RNLI attend fishing vessel incident in Whitby harbour

Whitby Coastguard and RNLI crews were in action early this morning as they responded to reports that a fishing vessel had broken free from its moorings.

On arrival at the scene, Coastguards established a visual watch on the vessel which was only secured by one mooring rope from the bow and was in danger of colliding with other vessels.

One of the RNLI's inshore lifeboat crew went aboard the vessel and then pushed it back alongside Endeavour Wharf where she could be re-secured.

With the vessel back in position all units stood down to their respective stations.