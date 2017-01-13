Coach gets stuck on ice at Sleights

A Coastal and Country school coach got stuck on ice while trying to turn around in Sleights this morning on an icy road along Eskdaleside.
There were no youngsters on board at the time.
Picture: Ceri Oakes, w170302a.
A Coastal and Country school coach got stuck on ice while trying to turn around in Sleights this morning on an icy road along Eskdaleside.
There were no youngsters on board at the time.
Picture: Ceri Oakes, w170302a.
Almost Done!
Registering with Whitby Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.