Close shave for Whitby fundraising pair

Two women from Whitby bravely volunteered to have their heads shaved to raise funds for Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

Vicky Cownden and Becky Kipling kissed goodbye to their locks in an event at VIP’s hair salon in the town centre.

The total raised is still being calculated, but early estimates show the courageous pair have raised more than £800.

Have you got a fundraising story to share with us?

Call us on (01947) 829910 or email: editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk

You can also get in touch via Facebook or Twitter: @GazetteinWhitby