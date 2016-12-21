Clarkson’s memories of Whitby with AA Gill

In a tribute in The Sunday Times by TV personality Jeremy Clarkson, about the passing of his friend, the highly-regarded restaurant critic, AA Gill, Clarkson reminisced about their time in Whitby.

He said: “Towards the end, he and I were sitting around in Whitby with the comedian Jimmy Carr. Adrian announced that he had just started to watch the Westworld box set on the television. “Ooh,” said Jimmy. “That’s a bit ambitious - it’s a 10-parter.” It’s the last time I heard Adrian burst out laughing. And that’s what I’ll miss most of all. Well, that, and every other bit of him.”

A reader tribute in The Sunday Times by Mike Whitby, of Carmarthen, added: “He was correct in his review of the fish and chip shop in Whitby. RIP Gill.”

Gill’s last review praised The Magpie Cafe in Whitby and also revealed that he had cancer - he died three weeks later.

He enjoyed a close relationship with Jeremy Clarkson, with the pair meeting up in Whitby when The Grand Tour filming took place.

Even after Gill’s cancer diagnosis, the pair’s banter continued. Gill revealed that he was no longer able to drive, and added in his final Sunday Times restaurant column: “Jeremy Clarkson says this has nothing to do with getting cancer.”

Speaking following Adrian’s death, Clarkson said: “The world is a massively less brilliant place today.”