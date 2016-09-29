Children’s tapestry visits Whitby Abbey

English Heritage’s Kids’ Tapestry has been on show at Whitby Abbey as part of a national tour celebrating the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings.

A modern day Bayeux Tapestry, this ‘mini-sequel’ features the most important historic moments since 1066 as voted for by children across the country.

The Kids’ Tapestry was created by much-loved children’s illustrator Liz Pichon in her signature Tom Gates style and it includes the crowning of William the Conqueror in 1066 and the birth of William Shakespeare and the end of the Second World War.

Children across England are being invited to complete the final panel in a nationwide competition; the invention of the World Wide Web.

The artwork was unveiled at the site of the Battle of Hastings, the event that inspired the Bayeux Tapestry, to mark the 950th anniversary of the most famous and arguably most important battle in English history. The tour saw the tapestry visit historic sites from Queen Victoria’s seaside home, Osborne, on the Isle of Wight to Whitby Abbey.

The top 10 history moments included in The Kids’ Tapestry are:

1. William the Conqueror defeats Harold at the Battle of Hastings and becomes King of England –10662. The sealing of the Magna Carta – 1215

3. The Black Death arrives in England – 1348

4. The Wars of the Roses begin – 1455

5. William Shakespeare is born – 1564

6. Guy Fawkes and The Gunpowder Plot are discovered – 1605

7. The Battle of Waterloo – 1815

8. Queen Victoria is crowned – 1838

9. V-E Day marks the end of the Second World War – 1945

10. Tim Berners-Lee invents the World Wide Web – 1989

Clea Warner English Heritage Area Manager for Yorkshire and the South Lakes said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Kids’ Tapestry to Whitby Abbey. We asked children what inspired and interested them about history and now Liz Pichon has brought their fascinating and inspiring choices to life.”