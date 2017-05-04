Chance to be Miss Regatta! Entries sought for prestigious role

Entries are being sought for the chance to be this year’s Miss Regatta.

An event will be held at Whitby yacht Club on June 14 to meet and chat with representatives to choose this year’s winner of the prestigious role.



It is one of the town’s oldest traditions. To enter contact Sally Landers via email on: sally.landers@travelcounsellors.com



Pictured is last year’s Miss Regatta, Phoebe Ross, presenting the Ken Dale trophy to Luke Clarkson.



For more information on this year’s Regatta visit: http://www.whitbyregatta.co.uk