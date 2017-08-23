CCTV appeal to trace man in Whitby

Whitby Police are "urgently" trying to find a male pictured on CCTV walking over the swing bridge onto Church Street.

The man was last seen on CCTV walking across the bridge just after 4am on Tuesday August 22.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We stress that this male is not a suspect in a criminal investigation however we believe he can assist us with ongoing enquiries."

Anyone who has any information or knows the male pictured is urged to contact Whitby Police quoting reference 12170149271.