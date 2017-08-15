Cat and dog saved from kitchen fire at Fylingthorpe

A cat and a dog had a lucky escape yesterday morning as fire crews rushed to their aid after a fire broke out in a kitchen at a property in Fylingthorpe.

Crews from Whitby and Lythe used a hose reel to put the fire out, saving the loveable pets in the process.

Whitby Neighbourhood Policing Team tweeted: "Great work by the Fire Service rescuing Sadie the German Shepherd from a house fire at Fylingthorpe this morning."