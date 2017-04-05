Cash help for charity safeguarding moors

A charity dedicated to safeguarding the landscapes of the North Yorkshire Moors has been handed a cash boost by a regional magazine.

The North Yorkshire Moors Association received £1,500 from Dalesman as part of the Yorkshire-wide magazine’s sponsorship of last year’s Yorkshire Awards.

The Dalesman sponsored the Countryside Award which was won by TV personality John Craven OBE, and chose the North Yorkshire Moors Association as recipient of the cash.

Pictured outside the Dalesman offices at Broughton Hall, are the Tom Chadwick, Chairman, North Yorkshire Moors Association, receiving the cheque from Adrian Braddy, editor, Dalesman magazine.

Mr Braddy said: “The North Yorkshire Moors Association does some fantastic work protecting and enhancing the very special landscapes of the North York Moors National Park – one of my favourite places in the world.

“It is a charity with a relatively low profile and we wanted to highlight what this hard-working and dedicated team of volunteers do and give them a little financial support along the way.”

Mr Chadwick said: “We are delighted with this donation and thank the Dalesman for this generous contribution which will help with our conservation work.

“We are a small charity engaged in a number of conservation projects and this is real boost to our funds.”

North Yorkshire Moors Association is the charity working to safeguard the North Yorkshire moorland landscape – a recognised voluntary society for the North York Moors National Park.