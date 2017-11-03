Can you help Whitby Christmas Festival go with a bang?

The organisers of Whitby’s Christmas Festival, which runs this year from November 17 to 19, are eager to recruit a team of volunteers to help the event go with a bang.

Whitby Town Council has worked with Animated Objects Theatre Company to create lanterns for a procession which will launch the festival, on the Friday night.

The parade will launch a fantastic programme of events, including live music, storytelling, light features, Christmas Market, Santa on his sleigh, fireworks and carol singing as well as the switch on of the town’s Christmas Lights.

Whitby Town Council wants to recruit a team of enthusiastic volunteers to help make sure the event is a great success.

It is after people with a wide range of skills, from the practical – helping to put up the wooden sheds for our stall holders – through to ensuring a safe and secure procession.

A large team of responsible adults is also being sought, to be parade stewards, to help keep participants and audience safe.

A rolling road closure is in place to prevent vehicles from trying to access the road as the parade travels along the route.

This year’s lantern procession departs from outside the Pannett Art Gallery at 6.10pm on the Friday and will arrive at Endeavour Wharf for 6.30pm. Stewards will need to arrive at the Pannett Art Gallery by 5.30pm to be issued with a high visibility jacket and to be briefed by the traffic management company.

The festival also seeks to recruit volunteers to help to put up the Market Stalls on Thursday November 16 and to dismantle the stalls and clear up the site on Monday November 20. You can also help by distributing the festival brochure.

To help with any of these roles or to find out about how to contribute to the festival, email Helen Berry or Anne Cowey at info@whitbytowncouncil.gov.uk or call 01947 820227.