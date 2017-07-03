Can Whitby capture national prize for ultimate sea view?

National maritime charity, the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, is calling on photographers to submit images celebrating Britain’s proud maritime heritage, for its annual competition searching for the UK’s ultimate sea view.

Launched to mark national Seafarers Awareness Week this week, the competition, sponsored by Inmarsat, encourages amateur and professional photographers to enter pictures which best encapsulate Britain’s enduring connection with the sea – its merchant ships, fishermen, coast, harbours and ports.

The society, now in its 178th year, is on the lookout for images covering all aspects of the UK’s relationship with the sea including ships and wrecks, seascapes, industry and leisure.

Photos should be submitted through the society’s website www.shipwreckedmariners.org.uk before the deadline on Friday August 4.

Photographers can also enter their pictures via email, post or the society’s social media channels.

The competition will be judged by a prestigious panel of experts, including Sunday Times Picture Editor Ray Wells, Amateur Photographer Magazine Features Writer Oliver Atwell, Picture Editor of the i, Sophie Batterbury and the Chief Executive of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, Commodore Malcolm Williams.

Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society Chief Executive, Commodore Malcolm Williams, said: “There is no more appropriate time to launch our competition than during Seafarers Awareness Week.

“Our maritime industry is too often taken for granted – out of sight and out of mind – and we should honour the hard work of those who provide for the country. The UK relies on merchant shipping for around 95 per cent of its imports and 75 per cent of exports and the maritime sector is a major employer in our country. Seafarers also play a crucial role in putting food on our tables, facing tough and sometimes hazardous conditions in doing so.”

To enter the competition, for full terms and conditions and for more information about the work of the Society, visit www.shipwreckedmariners.org.uk or the Society’s Facebook or Twitter pages www.facebook.com/shipwreckedmariners and @ShipwreckedSoc.