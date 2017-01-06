Calling all performers for the Eskdale Festival

Preparations for the 2017 Eskdale Festival of the Arts are now well under way.

Schools, local groups and individual performers are reminded that completed entry forms and payment for the

competition should be with Sue Rowland (Festival Entry Secretary) by January 20 at the latest.

As usual, the festival is based at Whitby Pavilion. A detailed timetable of the competitions will be published in February when the entries have been processed.

However, it is anticipated that the Speech and Drama competition will take place on Wednesday March 1 and Thursday March 2 and the music competition will take place between Monday March 6 and Wednesday March 8.

A Big Band Competition is scheduled for Saturday March 4 and the annual Boyes Gala Concert is scheduled for Saturday March 11.

The address for entries is: Sue Rowland, Rose Cottage, Stainsacre, Whitby, YO22 4NT.

You can call her on 01947 600403.