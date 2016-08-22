Bythway joins Whitby

Whitby boss Chris Hardy

Whitby Town have captured Luke Bythway from Marske United.

The former Guisborough man adds plenty of options for boss Chris Hardy as he can play in a variety of different positions.

Bythway, who is third on Guisborough's all-time leading scorer charts with 84, is likely to go straight into the squad for Tuesday's trip to Warrington Town.

