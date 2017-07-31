Busy weekend for Whitby emergency heroes

Whitby Coastguard has issued a warning to the public after helping to rescue three people who were cut off by the tide.

Three persons had reported themselves in danger from the tide and having climbed onto rocks between Whitby and Robin Hood's Bay.

After receiving the call at 10.42pm on Sunday night, both lifeboats were launched while Coastguards initiated a search of the area from the cliff tops.

The casualties were located relatively quickly just south of Whitby High Light and the inshore lifeboat transported them to the lifeboat to be transferred to Whitby Lifeboat Station.

All three were confirmed to be safe and well while the Coastguards gave them some safety advice.

A Coastguard spokesman said: "While this incident has had a positive outcome, it again highlights the importance of checking tide times. Unfortunately all three were ill-equipped - both in terms of tidal information and equipment - for the walk they were attempting to undertake.

"We hope everyone enjoys using the coast, but we would like to remind people to please check tide times before setting out. Carry a means of communication and be able to identify where you are by carrying a map and compass if walking.

"We also advise informing someone of your plans and expected time of return and also be adequately equipped for whatever terrain and conditions you might encounter."

Earlier in the day Whitby Coastguard were called at around 2.52pm to reports of a cliff fall in the Henrietta Street of Whitby.

On arrival it was determined there had been no "substantial" fall with some small material falling onto the banking at the base of the cliff.

Nothing had encroached into any areas accessible to the public and no immediate danger was posed to anyone in the area. Relevant local bodies were informed and the Coastguard team were stood down from the scene.

As the team were preparing to stand down from the first incident, they were immediately re-tasked to reports of a broken down vessel to the East of Whitby Piers.

Coastguards quickly had the vessel in sight and both the lifeboats from Whitby RNLI official were requested to be launched.

The inshore lifeboat brought the vessel in question under tow and safely into the harbour where it was met by members of the Coastguard team who provided safety advice to those aboard.

Whitby Coastguard Team were also called by Humber CGOC to assist the Ambulance service at Sandsend on Saturday afternoon.

The person fell almost 20m down a bank near the beach and sustained an injury at around 5pm.

Coastguards assisted the Ambulance service in transporting the casualty by stretcher down to the beach. The casualty was then transported to the waiting ambulance and was taken to hospital.

Further safety advice can be found at the Coastal Safety website: www.gov.uk/coastguardsafety