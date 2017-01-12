Businesses prepare for Whitby and Sandsend tidal surge

Businesses in Whitby and Sandsend are already preparing for the tidal surge which is due to hit the east coast in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Mike Russell and Richard Dowson of Whitby RNLI help board up the Beach Hotel in Sandsend which is at serious risk of being damaged by high seas overnight and tomorrow.

The landlord Graham Wilson is suffering from a broken leg so the local crew members went down to lend a hand. The large steel boards will protect the windows from being smashed by the waves.

The predicted gale force winds could result in large waves and high water levels around the times of high tide. Property owners in the areas at risk are being urged to deploy flood defences.

You can get these from:

Staithes - RNLI boathouse and harbour side near fishermen’s store

Sandsend - council car park at the bottom of Lythe Bank and rear of toilet block adjacent to doctor’s surgery

Whitby - Endeavour Wharf adjacent to the old tourist information centre and various locations along Church Street

Picture: Ceri Oakes.