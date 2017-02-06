Kaiser Chiefs to rock Open Air Theatre

Yorkshire’s favourite sons Kaiser Chiefs are heading home for what promises to be an explosive night at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

Fresh from their first UK arena tour in two years, the multiple Brit Award-winning and platinum-selling, indie-rock band will headline Europe's largest open air theatre onSaturday May 27.

Tickets for what promises to be one of the gigs of the year go on sale this Friday, February 10, at 9am.

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson said: “As everyone knows we are proud Yorkshire lads and so we can’t wait to head to the beautiful Scarborough seaside for what we know is going to be an amazing gig.

“There is something truly special about playing in front of a Yorkshire audience. We know the crowd and the setting of the Open Air Theatre will make for a brilliant atmosphere and a real night to remember.”

Since bursting into the nation’s psyche in 2004, the Leeds-based band have scored two Number One albums and a string of hits including the sing-along anthems I Predict a Riot, Oh My God and UK Number One single Ruby.

2016 saw Kaiser Chiefs return with a headline slot at V Festival before the release of their sixth album Stay Together which included the euphoric, pop-infused singlesParachute and Hole In My Soul.

Scarborough OAT promoter Peter Taylor, of Cuffe and Taylor, said: “Kaiser Chiefs are without doubt Yorkshire’s favourite sons.

“They have an amazing back catalogue with some of the biggest sing-a-long anthems of the last 20 years. Added to that, they returned last year with a great album which has introduced them to a new generation of fans.

“We cannot wait to see 8,000 fans singing along at Scarborough OAT. It’s going to be a fantastic night.”

Kaiser Chiefs join Little Mix, Jess Glynne, Olly Murs, Madness, Cliff Richard, The Beach Boys, UB40 featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey Virtue, George Benson, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe, 80s v 90s night and indie stars The Charlatans among the star-studded headliners already announced at Scarborough OAT for 2017.

Tickets for Kaiser Chiefs at Scarborough OAT, priced from £29.50, go on sale at 9am Friday February 10. They are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk(0844 844 0444) and www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).