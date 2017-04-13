Burglars steal £32,000 worth of bikes, motorbikes and a chainsaw

Around £32,000 worth of bikes, motorbikes and other equipment were stolen from a Whitby farm.

Police say a total of 11 items were pinched from inside a garage at a farm in the Fryup area, on early Wednesday (April 12) at around 1am.

Officers investigating the burglary believe the goods may have been transported to the Cleveland area.

They included:

• A black intense tracer carbon mountain bike worth £7000 with purple HOPE components and green bands on the handlebars.

• A black Transition patrol full-suspension mountain bike with grey writing worth £3500. It also had a TFT sticker on the rear shock absorber, blue HOPE components, black rims and blue stickers on the rims and front forks.

• An intense spider mountain bike with full-suspension worth £3500. It has a red front sprocket, Renthal carbon handle bars, scratches stickers on the top tube and a black HOPE Head-set.

• A metallic blue transition trans AM hardtail mountain bike worth £2000. It has red hubs, gold renthal handlebars, a 4” scratch on the handlebar and chips in the frame.

• A silver Specialized myka ladies hardtail mountain bike worth approx. £400. It has white rims with red nipples on the spoke’s.

• A blue and white X Sherco 300 trials bike in worth £6000. VRM NX66GXL. VIN number VNBS830TRGA031693. Engine number SH30031693.

• A red trials bike 125 Gas Gas with additional colouring of black and white. It has black duct tape around the rear silencer.

• A black 2010 Beta Evo 80CC trials bike worth £3000 with red mudguards. The lip of the rear mudguard has been trimmed and the front exhaust bracket on the frame was cracked.

• A red Peugeot F1 speedfight 350r moped in red worth £1900. VIN VGAF1AAAAOJ042660. Engine number 30058015.

• An orange and white Stihl MS251 chain-saw worth £383.47. Serial number 180751821.

• An orange Stihl strimmer worth £300.

Police say a second incident that took place around one mile away, in which a van was stolen, could be connected with the first incident.

Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Matthew Rogers.

You can also email Matthew.Rogers@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Please quote reference 12170062095