Bowie, Bolan and Visconti subject of new exhibit

A new Whitby exhibition is celebrating the 70th birthday of Marc Bolan, 40 years since the release of the David Bowie album Heroes and 50 years in the music industry of Tony Visconti.

On view now until October 29 in the new Stuart Duckett Gallery Space at Mulgrave Place, this exhibition is a must-see for all Bolan and Bowie fans, with artwork available to buy.

Stuart Duckett Gallery Space, where the exhibition is being held.

The exhibition has also gained the seal of approval from record producer Tony Visconti, who said: “I was attracted to Tina Weatherby’s art on Facebook.

“Her portraits of Marc Bolan and David Bowie can leave you breathless with their impeccable detail, colour and composition.”

DJ, Author and musician BP Fallon has also sent a message to artist Tina, in support of her first solo exhibition: “Whitby - home of the stars. Well, it will be in October - and that’s counting you as well as your art.

The exhibition will be accompanied by playing of Bolan and Bowie albums on vinyl.

Opening times are: Thursday, Friday, Saturday 8.30am to 2pm and 4pm to 9pm; Sunday 11am to 4pm.