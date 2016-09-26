Blues slip up at Stourbridge

Whitby Town’s eight-game unbeaten league run ground to a halt on Saturday, following an uncharacteristically poor display at Stourbridge.

The West Midlands side ran out comfortable 2-1 winners over the Blues, extending Town's winless run at the War Memorial Ground to three fixtures.

Luke Benbow gave Stourbridge the lead just before the half-hour, an advantage they doubled in the latter stages of the game when Leon Broadhurst hit the net.

Adam Gell pulled a goal back, but the West Midlands side hung on for the points.

Despite the defeat, the Blues remain third in the table, with only Spennymoor in the play-off mix picking up maximum points.